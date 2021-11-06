ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

'Finally, infrastructure week!' Biden says, cheering $1 trillion bill

  • Finally, infrastructure week, Biden says, opening remarks at the White House with a chuckle. I'm so happy to say that - infrastructure week!
Reuters Updated 06 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: The $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed through Congress on Friday night is a "once in a generation" investment that will create millions of jobs, US President Joe Biden said Saturday morning.

"Finally, infrastructure week," Biden said, opening remarks at the White House with a chuckle. "I'm so happy to say that - infrastructure week!"

Former President Donald Trump declared 'Infrastructure week' in 2018, but was unable to pass a bill after multiple tries during his presidency.

Biden said he will sign the bipartisan bill "soon" in a formal signing ceremony that highlights all the people who worked on it, Democrats and Republicans alike. Americans should see the impacts in coming months, he said.

US lawmakers to vote on historic $3trn Biden agenda

The bipartisan infrastructure bill will create "blue collar" jobs modernizing roads and bridges, and transform the US transportation system, he said.

Americans "will see the effects of this bill probably starting within the next two to three months," he said.

White House US president Joe Biden infrastructure bill

Comments

1000 characters

'Finally, infrastructure week!' Biden says, cheering $1 trillion bill

Interior ministry receives summary from Punjab govt to end TLP's proscribed status

Talks with TTP, Afghan situation: Military officials to brief MPs on Monday

Sindh doesn't want help in resolving sugar crisis: finance ministry

We fear no one at Twenty20 World Cup, says Hafeez

Petition filed against petrol price hike in Lahore High Court

Taliban confirm reports of 4 women killed in northern Afghanistan

Ninety-nine killed in fuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone capital

All eyes on New Zealand-Afghanistan clash

BBC drops former England captain Vaughan from radio show amid racism allegations

Pakistan, Iran to sign barter deal through commerce chambers?

Read more stories