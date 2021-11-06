'Finally, infrastructure week!' Biden says, cheering $1 trillion bill

WASHINGTON: The $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed through Congress on Friday night is a "once in a generation" investment that will create millions of jobs, US President Joe Biden said Saturday morning.

"Finally, infrastructure week," Biden said, opening remarks at the White House with a chuckle. "I'm so happy to say that - infrastructure week!"

Former President Donald Trump declared 'Infrastructure week' in 2018, but was unable to pass a bill after multiple tries during his presidency.

Biden said he will sign the bipartisan bill "soon" in a formal signing ceremony that highlights all the people who worked on it, Democrats and Republicans alike. Americans should see the impacts in coming months, he said.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill will create "blue collar" jobs modernizing roads and bridges, and transform the US transportation system, he said.

Americans "will see the effects of this bill probably starting within the next two to three months," he said.