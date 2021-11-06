ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Dengue fever claims 7 more lives

Abdul Rasheed Azad 06 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The dengue fever has claimed seven more lives across the country and hundreds more people were infected with dengue virus during the last 24 hours. Punjab has reported 526 fresh cases of dengue virus, of which, 388 cases were detected in Lahore, 34 in Rawalpindi, 11 in Multan, and 11 in Faisalabad.

Punjab also reported six more dengue virus deaths, of which five people died in Lahore, where 1,562 patients were admitted in hospitals. Islamabad and Faisalabad also recorded one death each, while the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) reported 52 more dengue patients in the past 24 hours.

At least 180 more have fallen victim to dengue in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), of which 117 cases were reported in the provincial capital, Peshawar. The dengue fever has claimed 59 lives in Punjab, 17 in ICT, eight in KPK, and 15 deaths were reported in Sindh.

According to details, 62 new cases of dengue have been reported in Sindh in the last 24 hours, of which 43 cases are from Karachi. Besides, 14 cases have been reported in Hyderabad, two in Tharparkar, two in Umerkot, and one in Mirpur Khas.

