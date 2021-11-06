PPP threatens to stage protests

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to withdraw the recent price hike in the petroleum products; otherwise, strong protests would be staged against it.

Central information secretary Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had to withdraw the recent price hike in the petroleum products; otherwise, strong protests would be staged against the government and such situation would become more difficult for the government to cope with.

She said in a statement on Friday that the PPP had rejected the unprecedented price hike in the petroleum products and the government should immediately reduce the increase in prices of petroleum products.

Marri said the people of Pakistan should be prepared for staging protests across the country against Imran Khan's government, which was part of next level strategy of the PPP against increasing inflation and unemployment.

She claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always given troubles and miseries to the masses in the name of fake relief announcements and now it was time for them to be held accountable.

"Imran Khan has been taking anti-people decisions, while acting upon the given agenda of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and we had also said in the past that the PTIMF budget was the anti-people budget and now it has been proven by such ever-increasing prices of petroleum products," she said.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan said that prices of petroleum products often increased because of the corruption of the rulers in the country. "Imran Khan should tell us that the current increase in petrol prices is a confession of his corruption," she questioned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021