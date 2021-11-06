Collectorate of Customs, Enforcement asked: Unaccompanied baggage must not be cleared

KARACHI: The Directorate of Reforms & Automation, (Customs) has directed the Collectorate of Customs, Enforcement not to clear unaccompanied baggage under 'one customs system'. The decision was made under FBR pressure to switch the whole clearance process to the WeBOC system with no further delay.

For this purpose, the Directorate informed the Collectorate that the module of unaccompanied baggage under the WeBOC system has been developed and deployed and being used in different collectorate.

The Directorate in its communiqué apprised that the board was pressing hard for complete switch to WeBOC system to shut one customs system as per the policy decision.

The unaccompanied baggage clearance facility was granted to the overseas Pakistanis, who can bring their belongings with them while returning back to their homeland.

The Directorate has asked the collectorate to ensure the implementation of unaccompanied baggage module under the WeBOC system prior to shutting off the one customs system to avert future inconveniences.

Therefore, no unaccompanied baggage will now be cleared under one customs system, sources said and added that the decision would help the customs department to collect duty and taxes on actual value of the unaccompanied baggage.

They said that unscrupulous importers were misusing one customs system by bringing expensive and new electronic goods under unaccompanied baggage, which used to clear through mis-declaration in connivance with the customs officials, providing serious financial shocks in billions to the kitty.

Now, after the development of the module of unaccompanied baggage under the WeBOC system, the revenue of the customs department would increase substantially, as the department will collect duty and taxes on actual values.

On the other hand, the data entry under this new module would have several complexities, which would require professional expertise.

For this purpose, overseas Pakistanis will have no option but to engage professionals for the clearance of their consignments under this newly developed module, which would create additional financial burden on the overseas Pakistanis, they maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021