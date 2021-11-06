Book on censorship banned in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore has banned a book on censorship over "offensive images" including controversial cartoons, authorities said. The city-state is majority ethnic Chinese but has a sizeable Muslim minority, and has strict laws to curb hate speech and actions promoting ill-will between religious or racial groups.

The book, "Red Lines: Political Cartoons and the Struggle Against Censorship" is banned from distribution in Singapore, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Monday. "Red Lines" is by Cherian George, a Singaporean media professor now based in Hong Kong, and Sonny Liew, an award-winning Singaporean cartoonist.