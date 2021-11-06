ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,974 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.45%)
BR30 22,385 Increased By ▲ 115.75 (0.52%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Argentine oilseed workers ordered by government to end hours-long strike

Reuters 06 Nov 2021

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's government on Thursday ordered oilseed workers to end an hours-old strike over the amount of taxes taken out of their pay, as political and financial uncertainty rises ahead of Nov. 14 mid-term elections, a union official said.

Agricultural exports from the grains powerhouse country have been slowed by a drought that has lowered the amount of cargo that can by carried from Argentina's Rosario grains hub.

The SOEA oilseed workers' union went on strike Thursday morning, putting the inflow of export dollars at further risk at a crucial time for the government, which needs to bolster an economic recovery as voters get hit by inflation running at more than 52% per year.

"Everything is operating normally," Daniel Succi, the SOEA's secretary, told Reuters. He said the government ordered labor and management back to the table to hammer out a deal over how much money would be taken out of paychecks for taxes.

Argentina is a major corn and wheat exporter as well as the world's top supplier of soymeal livestock feed, used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

Succi said negotiations would restart on Monday. The protest by workers began informally on Wednesday at a soyoil plant in northern Rosario, with a strike beginning on Thursday morning.

The union says the companies were taking too much money out of workers' paychecks for the purpose of paying taxes.

oilseed oilseeds imports SOEA Daniel Succi

Comments

Comments are closed.

Argentine oilseed workers ordered by government to end hours-long strike

PM talks bitterly about sugar barons

Pakistan, Iran to sign barter deal through commerce chambers?

Talks with TTP, Afghan situation: Military officials to brief MPs on Monday

SPI up 0.67pc WoW

POL products: Opposition slams govt for hike in prices

Govt decides to increase wheat support price to motivate farmers

Saudi gets first arms deal under Biden with air-to-air missiles

Effective Nov 5: POL products' prices raised by adjusting PL, GST

ROK lifts visa curbs on foreign workers, including Pakistanis

'It's our lives on the line', young marchers tell UN climate talks

Read more stories