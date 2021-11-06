Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
06 Nov 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (November 5, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
534,927,581 256,930,232 17,991,686,648 8,323,167,380
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate 1,467,456,542 (1,669,955,980) (202,499,438)
Local Individuals 15,244,335,325 (14,657,930,217) 586,405,107
Local Corporates 5,069,622,981 (5,453,528,651) (383,905,669)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.