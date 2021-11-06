KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (November 5, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 534,927,581 256,930,232 17,991,686,648 8,323,167,380 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate 1,467,456,542 (1,669,955,980) (202,499,438) Local Individuals 15,244,335,325 (14,657,930,217) 586,405,107 Local Corporates 5,069,622,981 (5,453,528,651) (383,905,669) ===============================================================================

