LIBOR interbank offered rates
06 Nov 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (November 5, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.06900 0.07363 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07450 0.07150 0.10663 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08963 0.08638 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.11488 0.10275 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.14438 0.13163 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.21325 0.19363 0.26663 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.36250 0.37063 0.37063 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
