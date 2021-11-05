Lackluster activity witnessed at bourse, KSE-100 gains 77 points

Another lackluster session was witnessed at the bourse, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index ended the week with a gain of 77 points while volumes declined substantially on Friday.

The market kicked off positively, albeit low volumes were traded throughout the session, with the index hitting an intra-day high of 47, 607.45.

However, profit-taking was seen during the closing hours, as the KSE-100 Index settled with a gain of 76.62 points or 0.16% to finish at 47,295.80.

KSE-100 gains 187 points, consolidates over 47,000

Meanwhile, volume on the all-share index decreased significantly from 561.94 million on Thursday to 469.87 million on Friday. The value of the shares trade also declined, amounting to Rs15.94 billion from Rs16.01 billion on Thursday.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 41.91 million shares, followed by Ghani Global Holdings with 36.44 million shares, and Telecard Limited XB with 24.22 million shares.

Shares of 363 companies were traded on Friday, of which 180 registered an increase, 164 recorded a fall, while 19 remained unchanged.