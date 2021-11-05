ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
New York cocoa prices fall; coffee and sugar also lower

Reuters 05 Nov 2021

LONDON: New York cocoa futures on ICE fell on Friday, drifting down towards a three-month low set this week, as a favourable crop outlook in West Africa weighed on prices. COCOA

March New York cocoa was down 0.6% at $2,466 a tonne by 1137 GMT after setting a three-month low of $2,460 on Wednesday.

Dealers said the prospect of a large crop in top producer Ivory Coast weighed on prices, as did signs that weak processing margins could be stalling a recent revival in grindings after a pandemic-related slump.

"Cocoa prices have continued to fall as a result of an improved supply outlook in West Africa and a stunted grinding rebound in Asia," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

March London cocoa fell 0.4% to 1,676 pounds a tonne.

London cocoa steadies after hitting three month low

Coffee

January robusta coffee fell 0.1% to $2,202 a tonne and was on track for a weekly loss of 0.5%.

Dealers said the market had been consolidating just below last week's 4-1/2 year high of $2,278, with the focus still on the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam.

They added that the COVID-19 pandemic had led to a Vietnam labour shortage that was threatening to disrupt the harvest.

December arabica coffee fell 0.1% to $2.0835 per lb but was on track for a weekly gain of 2.2%. SUGAR

March raw sugar fell 0.05% to 19.62 cents per lb but remained on track for a weekly gain of about 1.8%.

Dealers said the market continued to lack a clear overall trend, with prices near the middle of a range from 18.50 cents to 20.50 cents.

December white sugar fell 0.2% to $505.60 a tonne.

