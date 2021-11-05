ANL 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.71%)
ASL 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
FCCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
FNEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.72%)
GGGL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.25%)
GGL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.21%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.37%)
KAPCO 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
MDTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.5%)
MLCF 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.79%)
NETSOL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 5.28 (4.22%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.09%)
PAEL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
PTC 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.78%)
SNGP 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.94%)
TELE 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.49%)
TRG 136.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.75%)
UNITY 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,974 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.45%)
BR30 22,385 Increased By ▲ 115.75 (0.52%)
KSE100 47,325 Increased By ▲ 106.1 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,373 Increased By ▲ 25.76 (0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows hit $2.68 billion, but pace slows down in October

  • Out of the overall deposit, 69% has been invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates, while 1% has gone to the stock market
Ali Ahmed Updated 05 Nov 2021

Funds received under the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) reached $2.677 billion by October 2021, 14 months since commencement of the programme, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday.

As per the SBP, an inflow to the tune of $266 million was recorded in October alone, as compared to an inflow of $297 million in September, a month-on-month decline of over 10%.

Out of the overall $2.677 billion deposited in RDAs, $1.834 billion or almost 69%, have been invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs). A minor 1% has gone to the stock market, while the SBP-labelled 'others' section has a 30% allocation.

The central bank data also says 273,411 accounts have been opened so far from across 175 countries during the 14-month period. On a monthly basis, the number of accounts opened increased by 9.92%.

Roshan Digital Accounts: Pace picks up as inflow crosses $2.4 billion in 13 months

Launched last year in September, the RDA is an initiative of the SBP for Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRP), formed in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan.

It allows NRPs to open an account without requiring physical presence either in Pakistan or in any embassy or consulate. It has also facilitated NRPs in conducting banking, payment, and investment activities in the country.

Funds in these accounts can be fully repatriated without any prior approval from the SBP.

Overseas Pakistanis have been a key priority for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which has taken a number of measures to attract foreign currency for the cash-strapped economy that remains dependent on remittance inflows.

Remittances post 12pc growth in Q1

The government is also set to launch the 'National Remittance Loyalty Program' (NRLP), aimed at offering monetary and other benefits to lure overseas Pakistanis to use official channels. The NRLP will offer incentives/rewards for sending remittances to Pakistan based on the point's accumulation structure.

Roshan Digital Account SBP remittance NRP Overseas Pakistan RDA inflows

Comments

1000 characters

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows hit $2.68 billion, but pace slows down in October

Govt fully cognisant of inflation's impact on poor: PM Imran

Prices of petroleum products increased again

Rs203bn shortfall: Govt will have to raise PL to Rs30?

Post of NTDC MD may go to Power Division officer

Punjab govt seals mills as sugar crisis intensifies

Nawaz Jokhio murder case: PPP MPA Jam Awais surrenders to police

Retail outlets: FBR required to check authenticity of PoS software

Customers’ BVS: SBP asks ECs to get integrated with Nadra by June 30th

Transmission constraint removal plan summary okayed by CCoE

Read more stories