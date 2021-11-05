Punjab CM approves recruitment plan

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved recruitment of 100,000 vacancies in various departments across the province purely on merit in accordance with the recruitment policy.

The CM has also ordered to remove bottlenecks in the payment of salaries of adhoc doctors and directed that there should be no delay in the payment of salaries.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Hassan Khawar informing about details of vacant posts to the media told that out of 33 thousand vacant posts in schools education department 16 thousand would be filled in the first phase. He said in the primary healthcare department 1200 vacant posts, specialized healthcare 2900, higher education 2600, college teachers interns 3500, civil defence 1200, prisons department 4300 and similarly 4800 patwari vacancies were being filled in phases.

In addition to that more than 12000 vacancies would be filled in police and border military police. SACM said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken stern notice of the difficulties being faced by the doctors and also ordered to pay their salaries without any hindrance. Hassan Khawar said that the journey of progress has been started with one lakh jobs and the CM has directed to initiate necessary action to fill the posts in housing, public health engineering, local government and other various departments.

Responding to questions of the media persons, SACM said transfer and posting on administrative grounds is the prerogative of the chief executive of the province and any officer who would not perform has no right to remain on his seat.

