Kamyab Jawan Programme and Insaf Rozgar Scheme: President asks youth to get full benefit from schemes

PESHAWAR: President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed for the guidance and education of the people, particularly women and youth, to take benefit of schemes like the Kamyab Jawan Programme and Insaf Rozgar Scheme.

He said that provincial governments along with the chambers of commerce and industry needed to raise awareness among youth about the employment generation related loan schemes for the youth to enable them to set up their own businesses.

The President made these remarks at a briefing about the performance of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here in Chief Minister's House on Thursday. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan, provincial ministers and senior officials of the KP government attended the meeting.

President Dr Arif Alvi was briefed about the performance of the KP Government and the development activities being undertaken in the province. He was informed that the KP Government was specially focusing on the development and uplift of the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) of erstwhile FATA.

The President was informed that exact merger of NMDs had already been completed, whereas 901 projects worth Rs 491 billion had been approved for these districts.

The meeting was updated about the progress on projects, being undertaken in NMDs, relating to education, health, roads, energy and administrative infrastructure. It was informed that these projects would be completed as per timelines.

Addressing the meeting, the President highlighted the need to further improve the ease of doing business in the provinces to attract foreign investment.

He also underlined the need to focus on the development of Minerals and Mining sector, saying that it had great potential to uplift the people of the province and provide employment to the local population.

The President lauded the mechanism of Alternate Dispute Resolution for the Newly Merged Districts, established by the government of KP, that would help provide speedy and inexpensive justice to the people as well as reduce burden on the judiciary.

The President appreciated the performance of the KP Government in resolving the issues of the NMDs by regularly holding consultative sessions with the people of the area.

He expressed satisfaction over the fact that the facility of Sehat Insaf Cards had been extended to NMDs and now the entire population of the province was benefiting from it.

