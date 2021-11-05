ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Business & Finance

PCMEA urges govt to reduce taxes on partially finished raw materials

Recorder Report Updated 05 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association on Wednesday appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin and Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Razak Dawood to abolish all taxes and duties on partially finished raw materials coming from Torkham and China border.

Chairman Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association Major Akhtar Nazir (retd) expressed these views during his meeting with the chairperson of Carpet Training Institute Pervez Hanif.

Akhtar Nazir said that abolishing of all taxes and duties on partially finished raw materials will be a sigh of relief for the industry. He also said that sector has a huge potential of earning a foreign exchange if the government supports the industry.

He said Pakistan's handmade carpet products are becoming out of competition abroad due high production cost and taxes. This decision will not only secure the employment of 500,000 artisans in Pakistan but will also provide employment opportunities to poor artisans. The government is required to take our demands seriously or else exports will fall further.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

