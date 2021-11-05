Imran will complete his 5-year term as PM: Rashid

LAHORE: Announcing his all-out support to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that he is not aware of any deal, but Imran Khan will complete his term in office.

Talking to the media after attending a ceremony of Rescue 1122 here on Thursday, the Minister said that he does not care about ministry, as he is serving as a minister for the 15th time and made it clear that he stands with Imran Khan no matter what.

Talking about the agreement with the banned outfit, he said that he stands by the agreement he signed with the outlawed TLP and also discussed taking the issue to the Parliament with Saad Rizvi. He added that the government is committed to fulfilling the agreement.

He announced that the Rescue 1122 service will be introduced in the federal capital, to facilitate citizens during emergency situations. He invited Dr Rizwan for signing MoU between Islamabad and Rescue 1122 Punjab in this regard.

Earlier, addressing the second anniversary of the UN INSARAG Certification of Pakistan Rescue Team at Emergency Services Academy, the Minister said that Rescue 1122 has earned worldwide fame due to its unprecedented services to humanity.

Congratulating the Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT), he said, "It was a great honour for Pakistan that Pakistan Rescue Team had become the first Team in South Asia to get United Nations INSARAG certification."

He also committed to provide 20 ambulances to start the service in Islamabad on the same pattern as Punjab. He highly appreciated the simulators established in the Academy for the training of rescuers and wished to have an integrated emergency management system like ambulance, fire and rescue and motorbike ambulance service in Islamabad.

He said that every member of the Pakistan Rescue Team from top to bottom deserves appreciation, as everybody has their

own role to meet the international standards for emergency preparedness and response.

Dr Rizwan Naseer in his address highlighted the journey started in 2005 for the establishment of the First Disaster Response Team after the devastating earthquake of 2005.

"This certification was a several years' process under the supervision of a mentor assigned by the UN-INSARAG Secretariat to train and supervise the Disaster Emergency Response Team as per best international practices and then after periodical evaluations by UN INSARAG Observers," he added.

