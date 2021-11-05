No solution in sight? - II

One would have thought that at least for such critical issues, there will be consensus and political wrangling will not overshadow the requirements of very existence. Energy costs and resulting shortages will be disastrous for "poor" countries like ours, totally unprepared with uneducated and untrained population. We have been callous, and the results are now getting out of control.

Energy will be expensive and in short supply for quite some time, unless of course the Almighty blesses us with large petroleum discovery. We need to conserve energy in every form and ensure efficient utilization.

It is not that we cannot meet this challenge but the whole nation needs to cooperate. We are still using energy guzzlers in all their forms. It is very common to see one person using employer-supplied large vehicle, specially the high-up cadre in their endless "running around", our erstwhile prime minister Junejo sb. (May Allah bless him) had shown the way when he had decided that all government vehicles for "personal" use will be no larger than 1000cc.It is important to set precedence if you are in authority and this should apply to everyone. Hopefully, those whoare attending the COP26 gathering would, by example, show to the world that they really care by coming to the conference in small cars.

(Concluded)

Engr. Ainul Abedin (Karachi)

