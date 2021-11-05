‘Goods transporters facing problems due to TLP protests in Punjab’

KARACHI: Chairman United Goods Transporters Alliance (UGTA) Ghulam Yasin Khan has said that goods transporters have been facing problems due to TLP protests in Punjab as many containers loaded with goods had been intercepted by police to use them for roadblocks, which has caused severe losses not only to truck owners but also to shipping lines, importers, exporters and suppliers of goods.

“The situation has worsened to such an extent that several containers were even dumped in the Jhelum River causing losses to goods transporters and the business community also suffered badly due to this”, he said, adding that as the goods transporters were not in a position to settle claims and the government stays inattentive to their issue, UGTA finds no other option but to go on strike.

Speaking at a meeting during the visit of UGTA delegation to KCCI, Yasin khan said: “Keeping in view the strong ties between UGTA and KCCI, we felt it was necessary to consult with the KCCI before taking this step which was not in favor of economy nor the business community but we have no choice.”

“The Customs officials along with local police have been constantly harassing truck drivers in the Hyderabad-Sukkur region, particularly at a check post established in Khairpur where every single truck driver was being stopped and released only after paying Rs 2000”, he said.

President KCCI Muhammad Idrees stated that instead of going on strike, the goods transporters must hold negotiations with lawmakers and KCCI would try its level best to hold talks with relevant ministers. He further requested UGTA to share all its communications with relevant ministers so that KCCI could promptly take up their issues and get them resolved.

“We will invite federal Interior minister, Commerce minister and minister for Maritime Affairs at KCCI so that we could jointly discuss the problems being suffered by goods transporters and amicably resolve the same in the larger interest of the country”, he added.

Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Naqi, Vice President Qazi Zahid Hussain, Senior Vice Chairman UGTA Imdad Hussain Naqvi, Secretary General UGTA Ghulam Muhammad Afridi and KCCI managing committee members were also present in the meeting.

