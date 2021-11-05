KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.336 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,438.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.073 billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 3.205 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.089 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.178 billion), Silver (PKR 508.865 million), Platinum (PKR 354.774 million), DJ (PKR 323.612 million), Natural Gas (PKR 283.418 million), Copper (PKR 215.949 million), SP 500 (PKR 88.183 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 15.106 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 38 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 37.842 million were traded.

