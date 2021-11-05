ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Tokyo stocks close higher

AFP 05 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday helped by rallies on Wall Street and other Asian markets, as investors eyed corporate earnings in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.93 percent or 273.47 points at 29,794.37, while the broader Topix index finished up 1.18 percent or 23.89 points at 2,055.56.

“Rallies in bourses in China and the rest of Asia supported the Japanese market” after US rallies following the Federal Reserve’s policy decision, Okasan Online Securities said.

Investors were closely watching earnings reports being released this week, analysts said. The dollar fetched 114.14 yen in Asian trade, against 114.02 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Toyota closed 0.73 percent higher at 2,063 yen after it upgraded its full-year profit forecast on the back of a strong quarter that saw it weather production cuts caused by a chip crunch and supply chain issues.

Mitsubishi Motors rallied 3.27 percent to 379 yen ahead of its earnings report due after market close.

Nintendo was down 1.66 percent at 49,140 yen after a report said production of its Switch console in the year to March would likely be down 20 percent from its initial target. The game giant announces its earnings later Thursday. JAL ended up 0.24 percent at 2,511 yen after the airline forecast an annual net loss of 146 billion yen ($1.28 billion), citing Covid-19 travel restrictions.

