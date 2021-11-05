AGP discusses GSP+ status issues with EU members

ISLAMABAD: The Attorney General for Pakistan, Khalid Jawed Khan, discussed matters relating to the GSP Plus status accorded to Pakistan by the EU with the members of the European Parliament.

A delegation of members of the European Parliament called on the Attorney General for Pakistan on Thursday, and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The attorney general, who is also the head of the Treaty Implementation Cell, apprised the delegation of the steps undertaken by the federal and the provincial governments for effective enforcement of various international treaties and conventions relating to welfare of children, labourers, and minorities.

The matters relating to overall criminal justice reforms as well as other legislation including bill for the protection of journalists and the anti-torture bill were also discussed in the meeting.

The attorney general also apprised the delegation about various judgments and orders passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan about protecting the rights and interests of the members of religious minorities and their places of worship.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021