ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (November 4, 2021)....
05 Nov 2021

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (November 4, 2021).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.07375   0.06950   0.08738   0.05425
Libor 1 Week        0.07413   0.07250   0.10663   0.05788
Libor 1 Month       0.08550   0.08700   0.15863   0.07263
Libor 2 Month       0.11475   0.10075   0.19400   0.09263
Libor 3 Month       0.13975   0.12863   0.25388   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       0.21850   0.17963   0.26663   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        0.35763   0.33225   0.37063   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LIBOR libor rates Libor 3 Month Libor 6 Month LIBOR interbank Libor 1 Week

Comments

Comments are closed.

LIBOR interbank offered rates

Petroleum products’ import on deferred payment: Pakistan gets Murabaha facility

OPEC+ rebuffs speedier oil output calls

BoE keeps rates on hold

Rs203bn shortfall: Govt will have to raise PL to Rs30?

PM ‘explains’ why he doesn’t shake hands with Shehbaz

Retail outlets: FBR required to check authenticity of PoS software

Moderate magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, other coastal areas of Sindh

Customers’ BVS: SBP asks ECs to get integrated with Nadra by June 30th

Punjab CM approves recruitment plan

Transmission constraint removal plan summary okayed by CCoE

Read more stories