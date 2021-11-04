ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Big Tech, chipmakers power S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday on stellar earnings reports, with investors looking past...
Reuters Updated 04 Nov 2021

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday on stellar earnings reports, with investors looking past the Federal Reserve's asset tapering plan as borrowing costs remain low.

The Dow slipped from an all-time closing high hit on Wednesday, dragged down by big banks JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group which slipped 1.7% and 2.6% despite steepening of the yield curve.

Shares of Qualcomm Inc jumped 11.4% after the chipmaker forecast better-than-expected profit and revenue for its current quarter.

Rival Nvidia Corp also climbed 9.9% to provide the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, while the Philadelphia SE semiconductor index added 2.1%.

Electronic Arts Inc and rival Take-Two Interactive Software Inc gained 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively, after they boosted their 2021 adjusted sales forecasts on strong gaming boom.

Three of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced. Financials and healthcare declined more than 1%.

S&P 500, Dow scale new peaks; Nasdaq hit by Facebook

The S&P 500 banks sub-index fell 2.2%.

On Wednesday, a widely expected move by the Fed on announcing its plan to start tapering its monthly bond purchases beginning this month while staying patient on raising interest rates also helped sentiment.

"We have had a very strong earning season and the Fed has followed through on what it was preparing markets for and investors generally get happy if they get what they expect," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

"The last time the Fed tapered, it took more than a year for it to hike rates and it looks like that's what is going to happen going ahead too, with only one-third of the market factoring hikes next year."

A cheery third-quarter earnings season, coupled with an upbeat commentary about future growth from corporate America, has helped Wall Street largely dismiss concerns around rising prices, supply chain snags and a mixed macro-economic picture.

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh 19-month low last week. It will be followed by a more comprehensive nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

At 11:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 89.73 points, or 0.25%, at 36,067.85, the S&P 500 was up 11.41 points, or 0.24%, at 4,671.98, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 87.46 points, or 0.55%, at 15,899.04.

S&P 500, Dow near record highs on solid forecasts from healthcare firms

Tesla Inc added 1.5% to scale new heights, while other mega-cap technology titans Google-owner Alphabet Inc , Amazon.com and Meta Platforms also moved higher.

Merck & Co rose 2.5% after Britain became the first country in the world to approve its COVID-19 antiviral oral pill jointly developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

Moderna Inc dropped 18.4% after the vaccine maker cut its full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.15-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.36-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 69 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 183 new highs and 25 new lows.

S&P 500 NASDAQ US Federal Reserve JPMorgan Chase & Co Moderna Inc Tesla Inc

Comments

1000 characters

Big Tech, chipmakers power S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs

Rupee's appreciation run ends, closes over 170 against US dollar

SBP's foreign exchange reserves increase $53 million, now stand at $17.2 billion

National average of anti-Covid vaccination has reached 48 percent: Umar

Import of POL products: ITFC to provide $761.5mn Murabaha financing to Pakistan

Britain approves Merck's Covid-19 pill in world first

PCB announces schedule for West Indies tour, all matches to be held in Karachi

Sri Lanka send champions West Indies out of T20 World Cup

Court sends Zahir Jaffer to judicial remand for attacking official

PM Imran urges scholars to lead nation in right direction

Punjab home dept recommends removing TLP's proscribed status

Read more stories