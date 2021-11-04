ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto index up on boost from energy, mining shares

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index rose on Thursday, riding on gains in gold and oil prices, while upbeat earnings from Canadian Natural Resources and encouraging economic data added to an upbeat mood.

At 9:42 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.71 points, or 0.19%, at 21,305.81, after hitting a record high of 21,353.05 at the open.

The energy sector gained 2.3%, snapping a two-day losing streak, as oil prices jumped nearly 2%, lifted by expectations that OPEC and its allies will stick to slow output increases.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd jumped 1.9% after the oil and gas producer reported a third-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, and said it would increase its dividend.

TSX flat ahead of Fed decision; commodity-linked shares weigh

"We've had some positives in the commodities with energy stocks doing well, so it could set up for another positive day for Canada. But at the same time, the market had a really good run here, so it might be time for a bit of a pause," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Investor sentiment was also boosted by a smooth start to the US Federal Reserve's mass stimulus unwind plan.

Meanwhile the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.9% as gold futures rose 1.4% to $1,788.8 an ounce.

On the economic front, the country posted a trade surplus of C$1.86 billion ($1.50 billion) in September as imports fell faster than exports, Statistics Canada said.

Highlights

Miner Barrick Gold Corp, gained 2.6% despite reporting an 18% drop in third-quarter profit from the prior three-month period.

Children's entertainment company Spin Master Corp and apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc were the biggest percentage gainers on the index.

The TSX posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 108 new 52-week highs and 14 new lows, with total volume of 40.43 million shares.

Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX index TSX composite index

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto index up on boost from energy, mining shares

National average of anti-Covid vaccination has reached 48 percent: Umar

Import of POL products: ITFC to provide $761.5mn Murabaha financing to Pakistan

Britain approves Merck's Covid-19 pill in world first

Govt has taken significant steps for industrial revolution, says Fawad

Court sends Zahir Jaffer to judicial remand for attacking official

Rupee's appreciation run ends, closes over 170 against US dollar

PM Imran urges scholars to lead nation in right direction

SBP's foreign exchange reserves increase $53 million, now stand at $17.2 billion

Boom not bust as 'unique' Babar and Rizwan build Pakistan foundation

UK unveils Gandhi coin to mark Diwali

Read more stories