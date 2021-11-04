ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
OPEC+ likely to stick to oil output plan, sources say

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

LONDON: OPEC and its allies are likely to stick to plans to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) at an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, sources said, despite calls from the United States for extra supply to cool rising prices.

Top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia has already dismissed calls for more oil supplies from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, collectively known as OPEC+.

Kuwait and Iraq also support the current plans, which call for monthly increases of 400,000 bpd until at least April 2022.

OPEC+ sources have said the United States has plenty of capacity to raise production itself if it wants to help the world speed up the economic recovery.

Oil prices have surged this year to a three-year high above $86 a barrel as OPEC+ gradually ramps up supplies and as demand recovers.

Oil prices rise 2% ahead of OPEC+ meeting

But producers are concerned about going too fast, fearing renewed setbacks in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Despite the pressure from consumers, I think the decision of the OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4 will most likely be the same increase of 400,000 bpd," an OPEC source said, adding that supporters of increased production growth are in the minority.

Virtual talks on Thursday started with a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which recommended sticking to the plan, sources said.

OPEC+ ministers began to meet shortly after 1400 GMT, sources said. A news conference was planned for 1430 GMT.

"I think no changes so far," said another OPEC+ delegate.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday urged major G20 energy producing countries with spare capacity to boost production to ensure a stronger global economic recovery.

His statement is part of a broad effort by the White House to pressure OPEC and its allies to increase supply.

A Russian source also expected such calls would not sway the OPEC+ decision. "We are supposed to stick to the current plan," the Russian source said.

