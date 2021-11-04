ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold jumps 1% as Fed signals patience on rate hikes, BoE holds fire

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

Gold prices jumped 1% on Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it would be patient on raising interest rates and as the Bank of England defied expectations of more hawkish policy.

Spot gold was up 1% to $1,787.26 per ounce at 1241 GMT, after touching a three-week low on Wednesday. US gold futures for December delivery jumped 1.3% to $1,787.00 per ounce.

"Gold is trying to recover some of yesterday's losses and the market is taking some comfort from the fact that there was no strong signal with regards to future rate hikes from the Fed," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

The US central said on Wednesday it would start trimming its massive bond-buying programme beginning this month, and stuck with its contention that high inflation would be transitory.

Gold hits 2-week low as edgy investors brace for Fed decision

Following that, the Bank of England kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, dashing expectations for a hike that would have made it the first of the world's big central banks to raise rates after the pandemic.

"There was some nervousness ahead of ahead of the Bank of England announcement ... but since there was no change (in rates) that may have added additional bids to the market," Hansen said.

Ultra-loose US monetary policy has helped drive gold sharply higher since the financial crisis of the late 2000s, with low interest rates cutting the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets and inflation fears stoking demand for a hedge.

Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of gold, which pays no interest.

Independent analyst Ross Norman said strong physical demand for gold was supporting market, as India's Diwali festival generally boosts sales of the precious metal.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.2% to $23.79 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.8% to $1,037.35 per ounce and palladium jumped 2.2% to $2,043.54 per ounce.

gold price gold export gold demand gold producer

Comments

1000 characters

Gold jumps 1% as Fed signals patience on rate hikes, BoE holds fire

National average of anti-Covid vaccination has reached 48 percent: Umar

Import of POL products: ITFC to provide $761.5mn Murabaha financing to Pakistan

Punjab home dept recommends removing TLP's proscribed status

Britain approves Merck's Covid-19 pill in world first

Govt has taken significant steps for industrial revolution, says Fawad

Court sends Zahir Jaffer to judicial remand for attacking official

Rupee's appreciation run ends, closes over 170 against US dollar

PM Imran urges scholars to lead nation in right direction

Boom not bust as 'unique' Babar and Rizwan build Pakistan foundation

UK unveils Gandhi coin to mark Diwali

Read more stories