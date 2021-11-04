ANL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (11.71%)
ASC 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.19%)
ASL 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
BYCO 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.81%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.89%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (11.15%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (9.12%)
GGL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (7.45%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.75%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.59%)
KEL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.19%)
MDTL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (36.15%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.73%)
NETSOL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 9.05 (7.94%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (23.18%)
PAEL 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.59%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.72%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (8.47%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.53%)
TELE 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.86%)
TRG 136.50 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (6.23%)
UNITY 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.1%)
WTL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.71%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,118 Increased By ▲ 85.26 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,301 Increased By ▲ 26.35 (0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Roche buys back voting rights from rival Novartis for $20.7bn

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

ZURICH: Novartis AG, a shareholder in Roche for more than 20 years, said on Thursday the two Swiss drugmakers had agreed Roche would buy its nearly one-third voting stake in its cross-town rival for $20.7 billion.

The deal, which means Novartis will give up its influence over strategic decisions taken by Roche, is likely to send Roche shares higher. They were indicated to open 2.4% higher and Novartis shares 1.9% higher in pre-market trading.

Novartis has agreed to sell 53.3 million Roche bearer shares for $388.99 (356.93 Swiss francs) per share, a price that reflects the volume-weighted average of the Roche non-voting equity certificates over the 20 trading days to Nov. 2, Novartis said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Roche said it will use debt to finance the deal and plans to reduce its capital by cancelling the repurchased shares to regain "full strategic flexibility".

Roche shareholders will vote on the plan at an extraordinary general meeting on Nov 26.

Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said now was the right time to monetise the investment.

"Today's announcement is consistent with our strategic focus and we intend to deploy the proceeds from the transaction in line with our capital allocation priorities," he said.

Novartis said it will report a gain from the stake sale of approximately $14 billion.

It said the investment acquired for around $5 billion in 2001 and 2003 had delivered recurring earnings contributions and cumulative dividends of over $6 billion.

Roche said all holders of Roche equity securities would benefit from the earnings accretion following the transaction. It confirmed its 2021 outlook and said it was aiming to increase its 2021 dividend.

The transaction will not result in a change of control as the founding families' shareholder pool already held the majority of the votes, it said. Its voting power will increase to around 67.5% following the deal.

Roche said the Swiss takeover board had exempted the pool from the obligation to submit a mandatory offer.

The free float will increase to 24.9% from 16.6%.

Roche Novartis

Comments

1000 characters

Roche buys back voting rights from rival Novartis for $20.7bn

USC raises prices of items hours before relief package announcement

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

Govt has taken significant steps for industrial revolution, says Fawad

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

PPP MPA, aides booked in murder case

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

Category B countries: NCOC lifts inbound travel restrictions

Read more stories