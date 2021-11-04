ANL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (11.71%)
ASC 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.19%)
ASL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.67%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.89%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (11.15%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.57 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (9.24%)
GGL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.01%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.75%)
KAPCO 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
KEL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.19%)
MDTL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (34.74%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.73%)
NETSOL 123.04 Increased By ▲ 9.09 (7.98%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (23.18%)
PAEL 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.59%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.72%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.15%)
PTC 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (8.47%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.53%)
TELE 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.86%)
TRG 136.50 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (6.23%)
UNITY 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.1%)
WTL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.31%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,115 Increased By ▲ 82.31 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,302 Increased By ▲ 27.73 (0.15%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses gain in early trade; Saudi falls

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, with Dubai leading the way on the back of gains in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties, while Saudi Arabia fell.

Dubai's main share index gained 0.6%, hitting its highest since mid-April 2018, led by a 2.3% rise in Emaar.

The Dubai Financial Market surged more than 14%, extending gains fuelled by the emirate's plans to launch a 2 billion dirham ($545 million) market-maker fund and initial public offerings.

The Dubai government plans a stock market flotation of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (Dewa), it said on Tuesday, among 10 state-backed companies to be listed as part of plans to boost activity on the local bourse.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.2%, hit by a 0.7% dip in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.8% drop in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Capital Markets Authority said on Wednesday it had approved an initial public offering of Saudi Tadawul Group, the kingdom's stock exchange.

The market regulator said it approved the application for an offering of 36 million shares, which represents 30% of Tadawul's share capital.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.4%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country's largest lender, and telecom giant Etisalat both rising 0.8%.

Abu Dhabi Media Office announced the commencement of trading in single equity futures of Etisalat and First Abu Dhabi Bank including others.

The Qatari index rose 0.3%, with sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan up 1.2%, on course to extend gains to a third session.

Al Khaliji Commercial Bank said in a bourse filing on Tuesday that it had received final approval from Qatar Central Bank on its merger with Masraf Al Rayan.

Al khaliji, which is not part of the index, was flat.

Gulf Dubai stock Dubai Financial Market

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf bourses gain in early trade; Saudi falls

USC raises prices of items hours before relief package announcement

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

Govt has taken significant steps for industrial revolution, says Fawad

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

PPP MPA, aides booked in murder case

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

Category B countries: NCOC lifts inbound travel restrictions

Read more stories