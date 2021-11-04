ANL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (11.71%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.34%)
ASL 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.41%)
FCCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.65%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.77%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (9.41%)
GGL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (6.79%)
HUMNL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.75%)
KAPCO 28.72 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
KEL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.19%)
MDTL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (37.56%)
MLCF 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.68%)
NETSOL 122.84 Increased By ▲ 8.89 (7.8%)
PACE 5.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (24.55%)
PAEL 28.19 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.14%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.72%)
POWER 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
PRL 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.8%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.30 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.96%)
TELE 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.74%)
TRG 136.64 Increased By ▲ 8.15 (6.34%)
UNITY 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.2%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (6.12%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,111 Increased By ▲ 78.46 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,304 Increased By ▲ 30.07 (0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European equities climb at open

AFP 04 Nov 2021

LONDON: Europe's stock markets rose Thursday after the US Federal Reserve said it will start stimulus tapering this month, and before a likely interest rate hike from the Bank of England.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose by 0.3 percent to 7,266.66 points, ahead of the BoE's latest monetary policy announcement at 1200 GMT.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index added 0.5 percent to 16,033.13 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.4 percent to 6,977.01.

The Fed announcement brought to an end months of speculation about its plan for the bond-buying programme, and removed some unease among traders who were concerned that officials were leaving it too late to respond to rocketing inflation.

The Fed is the latest central bank to move away from its emergency measures and comes after rate hikes in several countries including Canada and South Korea, while the BoE is expected to follow suit later Thursday.

Economists predict the British central bank could lift its key rate from a record low 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent, in a bid to counter surging consumer prices.

"After BoE governor Andrew Bailey gave a strong hint a few weeks ago, a Bank of England rate hike seems very likely today," wrote Commerzbank analysts in a note to clients.

Europe's stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

European equities climb at open

USC raises prices of items hours before relief package announcement

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

Govt has taken significant steps for industrial revolution, says Fawad

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

PPP MPA, aides booked in murder case

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

Category B countries: NCOC lifts inbound travel restrictions

Read more stories