ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.62%)
ASL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.82%)
BOP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
BYCO 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.54%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.75%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (11.53%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (10.12%)
GGL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.54%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.69%)
KAPCO 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.73%)
KEL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.61%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (22.07%)
MLCF 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.68%)
NETSOL 123.20 Increased By ▲ 9.25 (8.12%)
PACE 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.77%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.23%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.51%)
PTC 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (8.14%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.82%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.78%)
TRG 136.20 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (6%)
UNITY 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.54%)
WTL 2.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,942 Increased By ▲ 29.81 (0.61%)
BR30 22,100 Increased By ▲ 265.9 (1.22%)
KSE100 47,152 Increased By ▲ 119.18 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,324 Increased By ▲ 49.18 (0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean stocks gain as Fed unveils tapering as expected

  • The benchmark KOSPI rose 7.51 points, or 0.25%, to 2,983.22, as of 0632 GMT
Reuters 04 Nov 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve announced stimulus tapering as expected and said it would stay patient and wait for more job growth before raising interest rates. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 7.51 points, or 0.25%, to 2,983.22, as of 0632 GMT.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.28% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.47%. LG Chem rose 0.77% and Naver advanced 2.24%.

** Somewhat dovish stance by the Federal Open Market Committee lifted Asian markets but buying sentiment wasn't that strong in the afternoon, said Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 326.3 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,182.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.08% lower than its previous close at 1,181.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,183.1 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,184.0.

** The KOSPI has risen 3.82% so far this year, but lost 5.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 759.28 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 295.

** The won has lost 8.1% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 108.21.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6 basis point to 2.042%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.5 basis points to 2.425%.

US Federal Reserve south korea stock

Comments

1000 characters

South Korean stocks gain as Fed unveils tapering as expected

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Rupee depreciation, rising inflation: Senate panel dissatisfied with explanations

Govt has taken significant steps for industrial revolution, says Fawad

FCA for September: Nepra likely to allow KE Rs3 hike

Read more stories