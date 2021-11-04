China reports 104 new coronavirus cases for Nov 3 vs 109 day ago

BEIJING: China reported 104 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 3 compared with 109 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, 87 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 93 a day earlier.

China reported 31 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 19 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Nov. 3, mainland China had 97,527 confirmed coronavirus cases.