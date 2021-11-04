ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,922 Increased By ▲ 10.15 (0.21%)
BR30 21,941 Increased By ▲ 107.02 (0.49%)
KSE100 47,067 Increased By ▲ 35.02 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,307 Increased By ▲ 32.64 (0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Boeing has 'more work to do', says US air safety chief

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson told a US congressional panel that Boeing Co has "more work to do" as the planemaker continues to face scrutiny following two fatal 737 MAX crashes in the space of five months in 2018-2019 that killed 346 people.

"Boeing is not the same as it was two years ago but they have more to work to do," Dickson told the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday. "We have reset the relationship with Boeing in no uncertain terms."

Boeing said Wednesday it is "is committed to full transparency and cooperation in all aspects of our relationship with the FAA.

US aviation regulator warns of potential interference from 5G spectrum plan

The ongoing dialogue facilitates continuous improvement in compliance and aviation safety to ensure that commercial aviation remains the world's safest form of transportation."

Dickson's comments came in the face of scrutiny from Congress. Senator Maria Cantwell, the committee chair, disclosed she plans to release a report on aviation whistleblowers by the end of the year.

"Line engineers had early warnings, whether it's the (Boeing) 787 battery issue, or whether it was this issue related to synthetic airspeeds or the complexity of automation and overload of pilots in the system," Cantwell said. "Those line engineers weren't listened to."

Dickson said the FAA is delegating fewer responsibilities to Boeing for aircraft certification. He told the committee the FAA is "demanding more transparency" from manufacturers.

The FAA is currently scrutinizing a number of issues involving Boeing airplanes.

Boeing agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department in January including $2.5 billion in fines and compensation stemming from the 737 MAX crashes.

Congress in December approved legislation boosting FAA oversight of aircraft manufacturers, requiring disclosure of critical safety information and providing new whistleblower protections.

Cantwell pressed Dickson on whether the FAA can meet all the reform requirements.

"I'm not going to allow the law to be skirted here. This issue is about whether you're going to follow a process that allows us to see the work of the FAA, see that it's completed," Cantwell said.

An FAA survey released in August 2020 found some safety employees reported facing "strong" external pressure from industry and raised alarms the agency does not always prioritize air safety.

Dickson said on Wednesday he has "made it clear internally that we always do the right thing when it comes to safety - and that I have the workforce's back on that."

Federal Aviation Administration

Comments

1000 characters

Boeing has 'more work to do', says US air safety chief

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Rupee depreciation, rising inflation: Senate panel dissatisfied with explanations

FCA for September: Nepra likely to allow KE Rs3 hike

Incremental consumption: Nepra approves Rs12.96/unit winter package

Read more stories