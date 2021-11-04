ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,922 Increased By ▲ 10.15 (0.21%)
BR30 21,941 Increased By ▲ 107.02 (0.49%)
KSE100 47,067 Increased By ▲ 35.02 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,307 Increased By ▲ 32.64 (0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rebounds as dollar dips after Fed unveils taper plan

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

Gold prices bounced back from a three-week low on Thursday as the dollar weakened after the US Federal Reserve approved plans to unwind its stimulus programme this month while retaining low interest rates for some time.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,774.11 per ounce, as of 0106 GMT, after touching its lowest since Oct. 13 in the previous session.

  • US gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,776.80.

Spot gold may fall to $1,764; China-Taiwan war unlikely

  • The dollar index slipped 0.2% overnight and was trading little changed at 93.847 in early Asia trading.

  • The Fed said it would start trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, and held to its belief that high inflation would prove "transitory" and likely not require a fast rise in interest rates.

  • Gold, which pays no interest, tends to benefit when interest rates are low as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

  • Data on Wednesday showed US private payrolls increased more than expected in October, while US services industry activity surged to a record high last month.

  • Share markets firmed on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve engineered an orderly start to unwinding its massive stimulus programme.

  • Focus now shifts to the Bank of England's policy meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to either raise borrowing costs from an all-time low or say it is waiting to ensure the post-lockdown economy is ready for a rate hike.

  • Japan's services sector activity grew for the first time in 21 months in October as consumer sentiment picked up after the coronavirus pandemic subsided, giving a broad-based boost to demand.

  • Spot silver edged 0.1% higher to $23.52 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.7% to $1,036.48, while palladium climbed 0.6% to $2,012.15.

Gold Spot gold bullion gold us

Comments

1000 characters

Gold rebounds as dollar dips after Fed unveils taper plan

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Rupee depreciation, rising inflation: Senate panel dissatisfied with explanations

FCA for September: Nepra likely to allow KE Rs3 hike

Incremental consumption: Nepra approves Rs12.96/unit winter package

Read more stories