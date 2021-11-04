ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,922 Increased By ▲ 10.15 (0.21%)
BR30 21,941 Increased By ▲ 107.02 (0.49%)
KSE100 47,067 Increased By ▲ 35.02 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,307 Increased By ▲ 32.64 (0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

Recorder Report Updated 04 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Wednesday directed the chief secretary Punjab to provide sugar to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government in order to stabilise prices of sugar in the province.

While chairing a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) held at the Finance Division on Wednesday, Tarin advised the provincial representative of the Sindh Government to expedite the process of daily releases of wheat at the price determined by the government to ease out pressure on prices.

The NPMC expressed deep concern over the significant price differential in the key commodities namely, wheat flour, sugar etc in Sindh province as compared to the other provinces.

Economic Adviser Finance Division briefed the NPMC about year-on-year and month-on-month inflation indicators. There is a slight increase in year-on-year CPI equal to 9.2 percent as compared to 8.9 percent last year.

The increase in CPI is due to rise in international prices of food commodities and crude oil. The government made an all-out effort to absorb the bulk of the hike in international prices by providing direct food subsidy on wheat flour, sugar, and pulses.

The NPMC noted a significant differential in year-on-year prices of seasonal vegetables.

Tarin for allowing import of 50,000MT of sugar despite opposition

Price of onions is Rs47 per kg as compared to Rs74 per kg last year.

Similarly, price of tomatoes is Rs104 per kilo, whereas, it was Rs198 per kilo last year.

However, week-on-week increase in price of seasonal vegetables namely, potatoes, tomatoes in Punjab due to supply side disruptions caused by the dharna by the TLP. The economic adviser further updated the NPMC about the stability in prices of pulses during the week under review.

The secretary Ministry of NFS&R updated the NPMC about sufficient availability of wheat flour across the country. The stock of wheat will last longer before the arrival of the fresh crop, he added.

The NPMC urged the government of Sindh to finalise the indicative price of sugarcane at the earliest.

The NPMC observed that Sastaa Sahulat Bazaars in Punjab are offering essential goods at subsidised prices.

The adviser to the PM on finance and revenue commended the efforts of the representatives of the Punjab government and the Islamabad administration in providing key items at discounted prices through a network of Sastaa Bazaars and urged the respective provincial government to make similar requisite arrangements to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities at fair prices throughout the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab government NPMC CPI Shaukat Tarin essential commodities Prices of sugar Sastaa Sahulat Bazaars

Comments

Comments are closed.

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Rupee depreciation, rising inflation: Senate panel dissatisfied with explanations

FCA for September: Nepra likely to allow KE Rs3 hike

Incremental consumption: Nepra approves Rs12.96/unit winter package

Read more stories