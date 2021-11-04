Punjab, Sindh trade barbs over water distribution dispute

ISLAMABAD: Punjab and Sindh Wednesday exchanged harsh words on the longstanding dispute on the existing water distribution formula, which Sindh says is badly affecting its agriculture.

This situation arose at a meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources, presided over by Nawab Yousuf Talpur.

Zahid Junejo, Member Sindh, who recently assumed the charge of Chairman, Indus River System Authority for one year as per rotation policy, briefed the Committee on water distribution formula, and attempted to make it a political issue by stating that Punjab is not giving Sindh its due share.

The Minister for Irrigation, Punjab, Mohsin Leghari took strong exception to the remarks of Chairman IRSA, and warned that as he is an official, he should avoid making political statements.

Khalid Magsi, former Minister for Water Resources, who is fighting the case of Balochistan for years at the committee level, remarked that his province is facing the brunt of the dispute between Sindh and Punjab leading to Balochistan not being given its water share.

He proposed that the dispute between Punjab and Sindh should be sorted out by a third party.

Some of the Committee members pointed out that IRSA depends on the data provided by provinces, and suggested that the water regulator should have its own mechanism to collect accurate data.

Chairman IRSA stated that sea intrusion is destroying fertile land of Sindh.

Minister for Irrigation, Sindh, Jam Khan Shoro said that according to Water Accord 1991, 10 MAF water should go downstream to stop the intrusion. However, his claim was challenged by the Irrigation Minister of Punjab.

One of the committee members Munawwar Talpur claimed that Water Accord 1991 is not being implemented.

Sindh Minister for Irrigation said that his province is being treated unfairly with respect to water distribution and argued that former Field Marshal General Ayub Khan was actually responsible for the current state of affairs as he handed over the Eastern rivers to India without taking Sindh on board.

“This is the first time in the history when rivers were given to the enemy,” Shoro said, adding that water should be released in TP and CJ canals when required by Sindh.

“Water Accord was implemented till 1999 but implementation stopped since 2002,” he claimed.

Mr. Shoro added that two Tehsil headquarters of Sindh have already gone into sea and argued that on the one hand 0.7 million acres land is being developed for farming at Jalapur Canal and on the other hand Sindh is becoming unpopulated due to water issues.

Responding to the remarks of Sindh Minister for Irrigation, Minister for Irrigation, Punjab said that it looks as if he is sitting in a public gathering instead of a Committee meeting. He further contended that Punjab can use its share of water wherever it wants and other provinces should not have any objections.

He further stated that land in Sindh is being destroyed due to water logging, and suggested that facts and figures should be accurate; and contended that CCI is the proper forum to sort out differences between the provinces. He refused to implement para 2 of the Accord.

Chairman of Standing Committee, Nawab Yousuf Talpur remarked that a dedicated team should be in place to monitor water distribution between the provinces.

The committee decided to convene another meeting to find an amicable solution of water dispute between Sindh and Punjab.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Water Resources, Moonis Elahi, on Wednesday presided over a meeting with Chairman IRSA, Zahid Junejo and discussed the current water situation, regulation and its distribution amongst the provinces, Irsa capacity building and installation of telemetry system on water distribution sites.

During the meeting Federal Minister said that as part of positive development the total rim stations inflows has been augmented by 27% as compared to the inflows last year in October.

Previously, the inflow was 57,800 Cusec which has increased to 73,400 Cusecs and are 11 percent plus with respect to the last ten years average of 65900 cusec.

Provincial indents and releases to Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and KP (below) are 35,000 Cs, 40,000 Cs, 4,000 Cs and 2,500 Cs, respectively with no shortfall, he added.

On Telemetry System, he was briefed that the matter was under process among the relevant institutions.

The Minister emphasized on expeditious execution of the project so as to build confidence amongst the stakeholders regarding accurate water distribution which is inevitably essential for national harmony among the federating units.

He further reiterated that Ministry of water resources will provide its due support in capacity building of Irsa.

