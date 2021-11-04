NA body lauds outstanding performance of cricket team

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) lauded the outstanding performance of Pakistan Cricket Team in the ongoing T-20 World Cup, particularly the historic defeat of India with 10 wickets on October 24.

The Standing Committee on IPC met with MNA Nawab Sher in the chair and discussed the state of sports and different games in the country.

While discussing the outstanding performance of Pakistan Cricket Team in the ongoing T-20 World Cup being played in the UAE, the committee unanimously passed a resolution in which the panel congratulated and appreciated Pakistan Cricket Team and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the outstanding performance and consecutively winning four matches in T-20 World Cup.

Through the resolution, the committee lauded the outstanding performance against the Indian cricket team and getting a historic victory. The committee also hoped for such kind of victories and successes in future by giving pride to the nation.

The committee also extended best wishes for Team Pakistan and prayed for its success to bring the T-20 world cup to the country.

The Secretary, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, Mohsin Mushtaq, briefed the participants on the implementation status of the previous recommendations of the committee.

While discussing the Prevention of Offences in Sports Bill, 2020, moved by MNA Iqbal Mohammad Ali Khan, the committee recommended that the mover and concerned officials from the Ministry of IPC and Ministry of Law and Justice will meet and discuss the matter to resolve the issue.

The committee expressed displeasure over the incomplete information provided by the PCB with regards to financial matter moved by MNA Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, and directed the PCB officials to come up with complete information and with full preparation in its next meeting.

The committee was also not satisfied with the briefing given by a representative of Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) and also showed its displeasure on not providing the specific information.

The panel directed the PBF to come up with complete information in its next meeting.

The committee members were also furious over the absence of President and Secretary General, Pakistan Athletic Association (PAA) to get a briefing and directed the high ups of the PAA to attend the next meeting and give a detailed briefing to the panel.

