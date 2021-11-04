23 die as bus plunges into ravine in AJK

RAWALAKOT: At least 23 people were killed while several others got wounded when their bus plunged into a gorge in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Pallandri on Wednesday.

Police relayed that the passenger bus was en route from Sudhanoti district’s Baloch town to Rawalpindi when it met the tragedy near the Manjhari area.

More than 30 passengers were on board when the ill-fated bus met with the accident. According to police sources, 23 people died on the spot while eight were injured, who were shifted to Baloch Hospital.

The Rawalakot deputy commissioner confirmed the death of 18 people in the accident. He said the bodies were shifted to Tehsil Hospital Pallandri.

The police fear the death toll could rise as some of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Four women and three children were among the dead as the rescue officials launched rescued operation.

Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi expressed shock and grief over loss of so many lives in Baloch accident. While praying for the early recovery of the injured, the AJK premier directed the authorities to pace up the rescue activities.