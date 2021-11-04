ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
Pakistan again allows airspace to Indian PM’s plane

INP 04 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has again allowed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plane to use Pakistani airspace on his return flight from Italy early Wednesday morning.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted permission to the Indian prime minister’s plane to use Pakistani airspace while travelling to Europe and also on his way back to his country.

According to CAA, Modi’s plane flew over Bahawalpur, Turbat and Panjgur before landing at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

On Friday last, the Indian prime minister’s plane which took off from New Delhi had entered Pakistani airspace over Bahawalpur and after flying over Turbat and Panjgur exited the Pakistani airspace enroute to Italy.

The Boeing-777-300 ER K-7066 took off from Delhi with Narendra Modi on board the plane and returned to the Indian capital using the same route.

According to reports, Indian authorities had requested Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for permission to use the airspace for the special flight of the prime minister. Pakistan accepted the request and allowed Modi to fly through its airspace.

It may be mentioned here that on Thursday last also, another Indian plane had used Pakistani airspace during its flight from occupied Srinagar to Sharjah. A plane of an Indian private airline took off from occupied Srinagar in Occupied Kashmir and flew to Sharjah using Pakistani airspace over Lahore Region.

CAA spokesman Saifullah Khan confirmed that Indian private flight G81595 had used Pakistani airspace. However, he said he had no knowledge who was on board that plane.

Earlier on September 22 this year, Pakistan had also allowed the Indian prime minister to use its airspace while he was travelling to the United States.

