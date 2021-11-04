ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Who’s standing tall behind the deal?

“The deal…” “Stop right there. The Khan is standing tall behind the deal.” “The Khan is a tall man –...
Anjum Ibrahim 04 Nov 2021

“The deal…”

“Stop right there. The Khan is standing tall behind the deal.”

“The Khan is a tall man – you can do what you will but he cannot ever be labeled as a small man. Your heroes – the Sharifs are all small men…”

“The opposite of tall is short not small! The opposite of small is…”

“Hey this is The Khan era and there is focused engagement on redefining a few critical words…”

“Which are?”

“Mafia, thief, blackmail, NRO…”

“Stop, anyway The Khan was standing tall during the previous two deals made with the TLP and…”

“A German proverb comes to mind: never to forsake your ideals is better than dreaming of great things.”

“That’s Western decadent thought totally inapplicable to our character. Let me quote a Chinese proverb: When the deal is done, discuss it no more; it is difficult to collect dispersed water.”

“Hmmm…”

“What about an Arabic proverb? Would that do?”

“Yes of course that would do in our new Pakistan.”

“OK, so here goes: know each other as if you were brothers.”

“There you go, that’s the right one - we are all Muslims, brothers – it may take us a while to get to know our limits and that of our brothers.”

“Six times…”

“Hush.”

“Anyway you didn’t let me quote the entire proverb: know each other as if you were brothers; negotiate deals as if you were strangers to each other…hello? Hello you still there?”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NRO Imran Khan TLP

Comments

Comments are closed.

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Who’s standing tall behind the deal?

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

COP26 coalition worth $130trn vows to put climate at heart of finance

Fed rolls out bond-buying ‘taper’

WEF postpones China event

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Read more stories