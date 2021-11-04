ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Kidney Hill case: NAB to provide legible copies of map to counsel for accused

Fazal Sher 04 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Wednesday, asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its reply regarding former deputy chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla’s plea, through which, he challenged the illegal allotment of plots of Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Limited (OCHSL) (Kidney Hill) case against him and others under the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

The Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir while hearing the case also issued directives to the NAB to provide clear copies of map to accused counsels before the next hearing.

At the start of hearing, the defense counsel told the court that clear copies of the map have so far not been provided to him; therefore, he is unable to conduct cross examination of the witness.

He requested the court to defer cross examination of the witness till provision of clear copies of the maps.

The defence counsel also prayed before the court to adjourn hearing of the case till the NAB files its reply with respect to the application filed by the accused under the NAB (Second Amendment) Ordinance.

The court approved the defence counsel’s plea and directed the NAB to submit its reply regarding the NAB (Second and Third amendment) Ordinance, and adjourned hearing of the case till November 22.

The NAB had filed a reference against Mandviwalla and others in an illegal land allotments case on January 13 this year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB accountability court Saleem Mandviwalla OCHSL Kidney Hill case

Comments

Comments are closed.

Kidney Hill case: NAB to provide legible copies of map to counsel for accused

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

COP26 coalition worth $130trn vows to put climate at heart of finance

Fed rolls out bond-buying ‘taper’

WEF postpones China event

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Read more stories