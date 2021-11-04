Kidney Hill case: NAB to provide legible copies of map to counsel for accused

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Wednesday, asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its reply regarding former deputy chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla’s plea, through which, he challenged the illegal allotment of plots of Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Limited (OCHSL) (Kidney Hill) case against him and others under the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

The Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir while hearing the case also issued directives to the NAB to provide clear copies of map to accused counsels before the next hearing.

At the start of hearing, the defense counsel told the court that clear copies of the map have so far not been provided to him; therefore, he is unable to conduct cross examination of the witness.

He requested the court to defer cross examination of the witness till provision of clear copies of the maps.

The defence counsel also prayed before the court to adjourn hearing of the case till the NAB files its reply with respect to the application filed by the accused under the NAB (Second Amendment) Ordinance.

The court approved the defence counsel’s plea and directed the NAB to submit its reply regarding the NAB (Second and Third amendment) Ordinance, and adjourned hearing of the case till November 22.

The NAB had filed a reference against Mandviwalla and others in an illegal land allotments case on January 13 this year.

