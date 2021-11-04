ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
Pakistan

Gas ‘crisis’ has worsened, claims Sindh minister

Recorder Report 04 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh on Tuesday said that gas crisis in the country has intensified, while the federal government has no capacity to import RLNG to mitigate the forthcoming challenges.

Addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly, he said that federal government is not capable to do anything good for the people. The country is bound to face the gas crisis in winter while the government will ask the people to gather firewood quickly as an alternate of gas in the winter season.

He said Sindh despite producing 65% of gas is being deprived of its due share in gas. He said unemployment is rising, export industry is also shutting down, but the rulers do not have the capacity to import RLNG. The federal government’s reputation, he said, is poor all over the world and no company is willing to provide it RLNG.

There are two terminals, while the third terminal could not be built in three years, while energy crisis is resulting in other economic crises. Everything is being imported, and petrol has reached the highest level of its prices in the history of the country, and the entire responsibility for the energy crisis lies with the federal ministers, he said.

The minister said that the electricity tariff should not increase further, as the purchasing power of the people has been exhausted. He said the Prime Minister’s attitude is negative as he is not ready to consult with anyone.

Imtiaz Shaikh alleged that the Prime Minister even did not forgive the military establishment, adding the attitude of the ministers in the current situation is very strange.

He said the agreement between federal government and banned Tahreek-e-Labaik is not being made public.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that the Prime Minister is not ready to say what gifts he received from foreign countries, matters have now reached to the resignations of ministers, there is state of emergency in the country, and federal government should go home, if it can’t function properly.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that entire gas production in SSGC network belongs to Sindh and SSGC should be handed over to Sindh government, Sindh can provide security in regards of energy to Pakistan.

He said Engro Coal is a successful experience, Thar coal project is an example for the whole country. He deplored that all energy projects by Sindh are being rejected due to political reasons, this is enmity to Sindh and Pakistan, as well.

Answering a question Imtiaz Shaikh said that the Federal Minister of Information is fooling the nation over inflation and federal ministers do not feel ashamed over their lies.

The federal capital, Punjab and KPK are most expensive these days, he said in context of inflation.

Sindh Assembly Federal Government Imtiaz Shaikh RLNG Gas crisis

