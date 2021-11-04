ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
Opinion

No solution in sight?— I

Engr. Ainul Abedin 04 Nov 2021

We have no plans for either efficient power generation or reduction in transmission losses and theft and thus we have no solution in sight. The only silver-lining available as an example for us is the decision of both SSGC and SNGPL not to allow gas sanction for inefficient captive power plants unless the installations include efficient combined heat and power (cogeneration) systems. This has certainly “reduced” the wastage but still there are many major installations, even in large hospitals (ideally suited for immense opportunities in energy conservation) where very inefficient gas consuming installations are creating a no-win situation for the country as a whole. How are we affording this wastage and more importantly, why we are not using our previous gas supply efficiently which will save major expenditure and thus have more funds for much needed philanthropy?

With crude oil well above US$ 80 per barrel, we (the world as a whole) must insist on energy efficiency, not only for simple economics but to ensure ecologically correct saviour for climate control. COP26 is perhaps the last chance to correct our behaviour as the environmental damage and climate change will bring catastrophic results, challenging the availability of very basic necessities.

(To be continued)

ENGR. AINUL ABEDIN (KARACHI)

Engr. Ainul Abedin

