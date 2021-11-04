Open courts held to address grievances of people: minister

HYDERABAD: Provincial Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said that on the directives of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah open kutheries are being held across the province to resolve the problems and grievances of the general public at their doorsteps.

This he said while addressing an open kucheri along with Special Assistant Arooba Rabbani at Hyderabad Circuit House Lawn today. The Sindh Information Minister said that the purpose of this open kucheri is to address the basic issues and problems being faced by the people.

He said that our Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited all over Sindh where people have complained him against different departments so he directed to the Chief Minister Sindh to arrange open kucheries across Sindh.

He said that before this he held Open kucheri in District Thatta and Khairpur but due to COVID-19 holding Open kucheries was stopped and when situation of coronavirus was improved it was resumed.

He said that steps were taken for immediate redressal of public grievances received in Thatta and Khairpur and I am personally following these grievances and also sent a brief summary to the Chief Minister Sindh and added that he will continue to follow these issues till these would be got resolved.

He further said that the PPP government in Sindh has been taking serious steps to solve the problems of the people and it was our responsibility to solve the problems of the people.

He said that he will give directions to the administration to solve problems of the people without delay.

In the Open kucheri complaints about unannounced load shedding, detection bills, minting money from the public in the name of repairing transformers by Hesco staff, sanitation, drainage and water supply, old and broken water supply lines, open manholes and drains, Health problems, shortage of doctors, equipment and medicines, salary issues of Wasa employees, encroachments, construction of roads, playgrounds and parks, construction of theatres at district level, toll tax collections from auto rickshaws on Mirpurkhas road, police complaints, sale of drugs, pensions and groups Insurance of government employees, land grabbing in graveyards, sewerage water in minority cemetery in Tando Yusuf, misbehaviour of officers, UC funding issues, football ground, increase in food prices and other complaints were received. The Sindh Minister taking notice of complaints directed the concerned officers of different departments to resolve these issues immediately and submit a report in this regard.

Earlier in the Open Kachahri , Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani took attendance of officers all concerned departments and expressed anger over the absent officers and said that he will inform the Chief Minister Sindh and Chief Secretary about absent officers in the Open Kachahri.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021