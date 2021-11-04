ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Open courts held to address grievances of people: minister

Recorder Report 04 Nov 2021

HYDERABAD: Provincial Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said that on the directives of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah open kutheries are being held across the province to resolve the problems and grievances of the general public at their doorsteps.

This he said while addressing an open kucheri along with Special Assistant Arooba Rabbani at Hyderabad Circuit House Lawn today. The Sindh Information Minister said that the purpose of this open kucheri is to address the basic issues and problems being faced by the people.

He said that our Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited all over Sindh where people have complained him against different departments so he directed to the Chief Minister Sindh to arrange open kucheries across Sindh.

He said that before this he held Open kucheri in District Thatta and Khairpur but due to COVID-19 holding Open kucheries was stopped and when situation of coronavirus was improved it was resumed.

He said that steps were taken for immediate redressal of public grievances received in Thatta and Khairpur and I am personally following these grievances and also sent a brief summary to the Chief Minister Sindh and added that he will continue to follow these issues till these would be got resolved.

He further said that the PPP government in Sindh has been taking serious steps to solve the problems of the people and it was our responsibility to solve the problems of the people.

He said that he will give directions to the administration to solve problems of the people without delay.

In the Open kucheri complaints about unannounced load shedding, detection bills, minting money from the public in the name of repairing transformers by Hesco staff, sanitation, drainage and water supply, old and broken water supply lines, open manholes and drains, Health problems, shortage of doctors, equipment and medicines, salary issues of Wasa employees, encroachments, construction of roads, playgrounds and parks, construction of theatres at district level, toll tax collections from auto rickshaws on Mirpurkhas road, police complaints, sale of drugs, pensions and groups Insurance of government employees, land grabbing in graveyards, sewerage water in minority cemetery in Tando Yusuf, misbehaviour of officers, UC funding issues, football ground, increase in food prices and other complaints were received. The Sindh Minister taking notice of complaints directed the concerned officers of different departments to resolve these issues immediately and submit a report in this regard.

Earlier in the Open Kachahri , Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani took attendance of officers all concerned departments and expressed anger over the absent officers and said that he will inform the Chief Minister Sindh and Chief Secretary about absent officers in the Open Kachahri.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Saeed Ghani Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP government Arooba Rabbani Open courts

Comments

Comments are closed.

Open courts held to address grievances of people: minister

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

COP26 coalition worth $130trn vows to put climate at heart of finance

Fed rolls out bond-buying ‘taper’

WEF postpones China event

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Read more stories