LIBOR interbank offered rates
04 Nov 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (November 3, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07213 0.07163 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07338 0.07375 0.10663 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08088 0.08700 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.11350 0.10188 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.14500 0.13588 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.22075 0.17625 0.26663 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.35838 0.32275 0.37063 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
