ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London cocoa steadies after hitting three month low

  • January robusta coffee rose 0.5% to $2,246 a tonne
  • March raw sugar fell 0.4% to 19.46 cents per lb
Reuters 03 Nov 2021

LONDON: London cocoa futures on ICE steadied on Wednesday after hitting their lowest in three months in the prior session on signs of abundant supplies and long liquidation by speculators.

Raw sugar headed lower as crude oil prices fell, driving the energy price complex down and tempting cane mills in Brazil to produce more sugar and less ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

Cocoa

March London cocoa edged up 0.2% to 1,693 pounds per tonne at 1100 GMT, having touched its weakest since early August at 1,684 pounds on Tuesday.

Dealers noted futures prices are in contango through to the end of the 2021/22 (Oct-Sept) crop, with nearby prices cheaper than those further out, indicating ample supply.

Global commodities trader Cargill has extended the annual grinding capacity of its cocoa processing plant in top producer Ivory Coast to 160,000 tonnes from 110,000.

Chocolate maker Mondelez raised its annual sales forecast on Tuesday as price increases and strong demand from emerging markets helped the firm beat estimates in the third quarter.

March New York cocoa rose 0.7% to $2,525 a tonne.

London cocoa hits near three month low; sugar, coffee gain

Sugar

March raw sugar fell 0.4% to 19.46 cents per lb

Dealers said the market is treading water, with macro economic factors like oil prices and the dollar dictating direction.

They added price support is building above 19 cents but there appears limited interest in pushing sugar higher than that.

December white sugar slipped 0.1% to $508.90 a tonne.

Coffee

January robusta coffee rose 0.5% to $2,246 a tonne.

December arabica coffee rose 0.6% to $2.0925 per lb.

London cocoa Cocoa prices coffee prices sugar output sugar prices coffee producer

Comments

1000 characters

London cocoa steadies after hitting three month low

Rupee continues to strengthen, closes at over one-month high

Over 6.2 million bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 81% year-on-year: PCGA

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer removed from court for misbehaving with judge

PM Imran directs appointment of 'facilitating officers' for overseas Pakistanis

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

Pakistan captain Babar Azam reclaims top batter throne in T20I rankings

Sindh govt decides to challenge high court's ruling to turn Mohatta Palace into college

ECP reserves ruling on organising LG polls in Balochistan

Cargo vessel Heng Tong gets clearance to sail for Dubai

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Read more stories