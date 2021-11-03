ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm jumps tracking Dalian rivals higher despite weak fundamentals

  • Palm rose over 2%, highest since Oct. 21
  • Market tracked rival oils on Dalian
Reuters 03 Nov 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped on Wednesday, tracking gains in rival oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange after China urged citizens to stock up daily essentials for winter.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 2.07% to 5,073 ringgit ($1,221.82) a tonne, to its highest in two weeks.

The market watched Dalian closely for an insight into China's stock-up directive, traders said.

A trader in Kuala Lumpur said China's move kept edible oils strong, with buying momentum in Dalian palm olein pushing Malaysian palm prices higher.

"We are not bullish, with exports dropping, higher end stocks and better production. But we will still track Dalian movements," another trader said.

Palm up after China urges citizens to stock up on food

Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker, said lack of destination demand due to persistent higher prices and narrowed spread over soft oils was also weighing on the palm oil market.

"On the destination front, China was quiet in the palm oil market as Dalian palm olein futures were wildly fluctuating," he said, noting that the Chinese government's directive led to some bullish recovery in Dalian and Malaysian palm oil contracts but that is not enough to hold the gains.

Dalian's palm oil contract climbed 2.79%, while the most active soyoil contract was up 2.35%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.31%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retest a resistance at 5,048 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 5,187 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil producer palm oil industry

Comments

1000 characters

Palm jumps tracking Dalian rivals higher despite weak fundamentals

Rupee continues to strengthen, closes at over one-month high

Over 6.2 million bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 81% year-on-year: PCGA

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer removed from court for misbehaving with judge

PM Imran directs appointment of 'facilitating officers' for overseas Pakistanis

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

Pakistan captain Babar Azam reclaims top batter throne in T20I rankings

Sindh govt decides to challenge high court's ruling to turn Mohatta Palace into college

ECP reserves ruling on organising LG polls in Balochistan

Cargo vessel Heng Tong gets clearance to sail for Dubai

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Read more stories