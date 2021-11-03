ECP reserves ruling on organising LG polls in Balochistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved a verdict regarding the organisation of local government (LG) polls in Balochistan province, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the Balochistan government officials said that the Constitution gives power to the provincial government for delimitation. To this, the ECP members remarked that the provincial government should organise the polls as well if it is going to finalise the delimitation.

Regarding the progress of LG elections, the officials said that Balochistan Assembly has powers to finalise the legislation. They added that delimitation comes under the authority of the provincial government and is a sensitive matter.

LG polls: ECP urging Centre, provinces to play due role

The Balochistan government representative told the ECP that the chief minister has just assumed the charge and the matter related to LG polls was discussed.

The representative added that Balochistan chief minister had said that he wants to organise LG polls and going to hold a meeting with the ECP next week.

The ECP members remarked that the commission will soon issue an order. Later, the ECP reserved its verdict regarding the LG polls in Balochistan province.

Lack of enthusiasm in holding LG polls

The ECP has repeatedly urged provinces and federal government to play their critical role in holding local government elections but neither any provincial nor federal government has shown any enthusiasm to hold the LG polls and are using delaying tactics in this regard.

Earlier this year, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suggested to the ECP to hold local government elections this year- Punjab recommended September while KP recommended October.

However, later, both the provinces backtracked citing alarming spread of coronavirus across the country.

KP, Balochistan govt's requests rejected

On August 10, ECP rejected the requests of KP and Balochistan governments for more time in preparation of LG elections and directed the two provincial governments to ensure that LG polls were held this year.

Balochistan contends that it has decided to upgrade the union councils after the results of the 2017 population census were notified by the federal government.

ECP issues schedule of LG polls in 17 KP districts

Speaking to Business Recorder, provincial government spokesman said Balochistan government needs two to three months for upgradation of UCs and to provide maps and related documents to ECP for delimitation of constituencies for LG polls.

However, he said, the ECP has rejected the provincial government’s request seeking delay in LG polls and directed Balochistan government to ensure that all pending work related to LG polls is completed within a month.

The ECP has warned that if the provincial government failed to comply with its instructions, then the matter would be fixed for regular hearing by the ECP.