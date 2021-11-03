ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.5%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
NETSOL 113.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.47%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,934 Increased By ▲ 15.54 (0.32%)
BR30 21,859 Increased By ▲ 475.19 (2.22%)
KSE100 47,169 Increased By ▲ 56.13 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,338 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-0.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European equity markets flat before Fed

AFP Updated 03 Nov 2021

LONDON: Europe's main stock markets flatlined on Wednesday, before the outcome of a critical US monetary policy meeting.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce plans to begin tapering its stimulus as the world's biggest economy recovers.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped just 0.1 percent to 7,265.57 points on the eve of an interest rate call from the Bank of England.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index was flat at 15,952.17 points and the Paris CAC 40 was up a fraction at 6,929.25.

"If there is no sign of stress across markets, it's mostly because we all think we know what will come out from today's (Fed) meeting: a gradual start of the tapering of the bond purchases program," said SwissQuote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

Meanwhile, the BoE is expected Thursday to raise its interest rate for the first time in more than three years to help combat soaring inflation.

US Federal Reserve Europe Paris CAC 40 FTSE 100 index DAX index

Comments

1000 characters

European equity markets flat before Fed

Emergency LNG tender issued?

Govt reopens Chaman border crossing

Govt ‘unveils’ plan to further hike power tariff

PM to announce relief package today

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

Azfar Ahsan appointed BoI chairman

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Taliban ban use of foreign currency

Manufacturing on toll basis: Provinces will continue to levy, collect GST on services: PRAs

Three sectors: €129m financial co-op pact inked with Germany

Read more stories