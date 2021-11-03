ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SHC grants bail to Sindh CM's aide Jakhrani in corruption case

  • The court orders the PPP leader to appear before an accountability court in Sukkur within 10 days
BR Web Desk Updated 03 Nov 2021

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has granted protective bail to Sindh chief minister’s aide Aijaz Jakhrani in a corruption case, it was reported on Wednesday.

The SHC also ordered him to appear before an accountability court in Sukkur within 10 days.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Prisons Aijaz Jakhrani had filed a plea for bail in the SHC after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated an inquiry against him over alleged corruption in the provincial government’s education and works and services departments.

SC issues notice to NAB in Aijaz Jakhrani case

The high court forwarded the matter to the trial court for conducting further hearings on Jakhrani’s bail plea. The court also issued directives to the authorities for returning his passport and surety money.

Earlier, the SHC cancelled the interim bail of the PPP leader in the said case. A NAB team raided the house of Jakhrani in Jacobabad for his arrest.

Several PPP workers also thronged Jakhrani's residence trying to create hurdles for the NAB to arrest him. The NAB officials claimed that the PPP workers also attacked their vehicles and threw stones at them. However, the Jacobabad police had controlled the situation.

NAB arrests PPP leader Aijaz Jakhrani's close aide

The anti-graft watchdog has charged Jakhrani and four others for alleged corruption worth Rs740 million in a corruption reference, whereas, the Sindh CM’s aide and 12 others are also facing charges of Rs360 million graft in another accountability reference.

On November 6, an accountability court had indicted Aijaz Jakhrani and others in assets beyond means case.

