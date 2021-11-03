Cargo vessel Heng Tong gets clearance to sail for Dubai

Cargo vessel (MV) Heng Tong 77, which was berthed at Karachi Port after getting stuck in the city's coastline, will leave the port for Dubai today, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT), after payment of the port charges and other expenses to the authorities, has issued a port clearance certificate to the shipping agent.

A tug boat will drag the cargo ship from Pakistani waters to Dubai. The ship will later be taken from Dubai to Qatar.

Ship stranded at Karachi beach freed after 48 days

On September 7, the operation to salvage the stranded cargo ship, Hang Tong 77, from Karachi's shore was completed successfully after the hectic efforts of 48 days.

It was the third attempt as two previous rescue ventures of the cargo vessel had failed. At least two crane barges and two tug boats under the guidance of an expert salvage master were used in the operation.

Pakistan detains ‘unseaworthy’ ship stranded at Karachi's SeaView beach

On July 21, the Hang Tong 77, manufactured in 2011, got stuck in the sand near Seaview Beach in the city due to a broken hanger. The ship was registered in Panama and weighs 2,250 tons.

The KPT officials said that the ship came ashore due to high waves and a weak engine. The ship was carrying 118 tonnes of bunker fuel.