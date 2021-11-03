ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
FCCL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 113.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.47%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,926 Increased By ▲ 7.6 (0.15%)
BR30 21,721 Increased By ▲ 337.24 (1.58%)
KSE100 47,115 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (0%)
KSE30 18,297 Decreased By ▼ -45.9 (-0.25%)
Irish services sector prices, backlogs hit 21-year highs

Reuters 03 Nov 2021

DUBLIN: Growth in Ireland's service sector eased slightly in October from the previous month but remained near historic highs as the COVID-19 recovery pushed growth in prices and work backlogs to their highest levels in 21 years, a survey found on Wednesday.

The AIB IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) inched down to 63.4 from 63.7 last month and from a two-decade peak of 66.6 in July. A reading above 50 indicates an overall increase in activity compared to the previous month.

AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan said the sector continued to experience "robust expansion", with readings over 60 registered for six months in a row as the near-complete easing of COVID-19 restrictions releases pent-up demand.

The survey showed the rate of growth in outstanding business reached its highest level in 21 years after eight months of expansion.

Both input price inflation and prices charged were at their highest rates since 2000, the survey showed.

